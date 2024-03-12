'Emotional About Car Tags': Inspired By Son's Crash, Senator's Bill Moves To House Vote

Treat called Senate bill 2035 the most important bill he will work on this year, and possibly his career. The bill would affect car tags, something that is important to Treat after his son, Mason, was injured in a car crash that almost took his life.

A bill passed out of the Senate Tuesday that holds a personal meeting for the Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

Treat called Senate bill 2035 the most important bill he will work on this year, and possibly his career. The bill would affect car tags, something that is important to Treat after his son, Mason, was injured in a car crash that almost took his life.

“I don’t usually get emotional about car tags,” Treat said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “Our life was turned upside down. I ask you to vote for this bill, I can’t talk about it.”

The bill would speed up the process for people to get temporary paper license plates, if they buy a car through private sale.

“While [Mason’s] car was legally owned and he had all the proper documentation, he didn’t have a tag on his car due to current law,” a press release from Treat’s office said. “Mason was pulled over and while a sheriff’s deputy was reviewing proper documentation, a driver veered off the road, slamming into the back of him.”

Treat says the bill would make it easier on drivers and law enforcement so nobody has to be driving around without a license plate.

“Changing this law will save lives and once this becomes law, no one will have to drive without a car tag again,” Treat’s press release said. “It will provide clarity to law enforcement and give drivers peace of mind after purchasing a vehicle.”

The bill passed unanimously through the state Senate and is scheduled to be heard on the House floor.

Mason is recovering and doing physical therapy after spending 20 days in the hospital after the crash, according to Treat’s office.