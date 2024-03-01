Near-Fatal Crash Sparks Idea For Legislation To Fill "Gap" In Oklahoma Law

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat is working on a new law after his son and a Canadian County almost died in a car wreck earlier this year.

A car crash on January 5th nearly took the lives of three people, including a Canadian County Deputy and the son of Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

Now, the Pro Tem is working on legislation, hoping no other family has to go through what he has.

Mason Treat was driving his new car to basketball practice on January 5th when he was pulled over because he didn’t have a license plate.

“Mason was showing him the bill of sale, copy of the title, showing him it was completely lawful,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

While the deputy was checking Mason’s paperwork, a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel ran off the road directly into Mason’s car.

Mason’s parents were both out of the state at the time of the accident.

They desperately worked to get back to Oklahoma and get straight to Mason’s side.

“We got a call back from DPS saying the homicide unit was on scene and that Mason may not make it,” said Treat.

“And Mason did nothing wrong,” said Treat.

Mason's dad is doing what he can to make a change.

Treat calls it a gap in the law. About five years ago, part of the law was changed, no longer requiring paper tags when you privately sell a car.

The way the law is written now, anybody without a license plate is likely to be pulled over because there’s no way to decipher between who is following the law and who is breaking it.

“To his credit - the deputy did nothing wrong; the deputy was just trying to do his job and enforce the law,” said Treat. “If you have a private sale - so you and I transact and I sell you my car for 60 days you could go completely without a tag and be completely compliant with Oklahoma law.”

Treat has filed a bill that he hopes will help drivers and law enforcement.

“My bill will allow you almost instantaneously to get a metal tag and then give a temporary 10-day tag for those who buy from a dealership,” said Treat.

It would allow private sales to be registered online, allowing an immediate notification that the car has been switched over.

“Everyone’s coming to the table trying to find a solution,” said Treat.

The Pro Tem hopes his legislation will fill the gap and save the next family from what the treats have been through.

“It's been the toughest period of time we've ever been through as a family,” said Treat.

“It's the most important thing because our family was adversely impacted by an unintentional gap in the law.”

After spending 20 days between the ICU and Bethany Children’s Hospital, Mason is back at home with his family.

His parents say he has a long road ahead, but they are thankful he’s here today.