Will Rogers World Airport Working To Assist Travelers With Hidden Disabilities

Will Rogers World Airport has partnered with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program in order to better serve passengers living with hidden disabilities.

Will Rogers World Airport is working to make traveling more accessible for people living with hidden disabilities.

Physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not immediately apparent, such as anxiety, autism and epilepsy, are known as hidden disabilities.

WRWA officials said they have partnered with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, in order to better serve passengers who may need more time and, in some cases, extra help.

Passengers traveling with hidden disabilities can now pick-up a flowered lanyard at the information booths in the ticket counter.

“TSA will recognize the lanyard, and may ask some extra questions and give you that extra time to get through the security checkpoint," WRWA public information officer Stacey Hamm said.

Hamm says the lanyard will not let passengers through the TSA security screening line faster, but will allow them extra time getting through the checkout line and on and off the plane.

Hamm also said travelers do not have to share their condition with airport personnel if they don’t feel comfortable doing so.\