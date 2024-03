Spencer Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting at around 1 a.m. near Northeast 36th Street and North Douglas Boulevard.

By: News 9

A reported shooting in Spencer prompted a police response Tuesday morning, the department said.

Spencer Police said they responded to the scene at around 1 a.m. near Northeast 36th Street and North Douglas Boulevard.

Officers have not yet confirmed how many victims there may be or their conditions.