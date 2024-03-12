Metro Father Charged, Accused Of Helping Sons Flee The Country After Woman's Death

An Edmond father was charged with accessory to murder, accused of helping his sons flee the country following a metro woman's death.

While Nadir and Nabir Khan aren't accused of pulling the trigger that killed an Oklahoma City woman, police believe they were with the gunman during the shooting.

On January 13, gunfire erupted in a club parking lot near Southwest 29th Street and Youngs Boulevard.

Witnesses told Oklahoma City police a man later identified as Nadir Ali Khan had been badly beaten. An affidavit says as he drove away in a black Mercedes he threatened to call in his "boys" to "take care of it".

Court filings show Nadir was driving another vehicle when he returned with two passengers, his brother Nabir and accused gunman Ashan Malik. “The victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot just outside that business when gunfire erupted,” said DillIon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police.

According to police Ashan Malik was "firing from the back seat of a white car."

Documents say one of the bullets struck a pickup truck in the business parking lot Jacqueline Lun, 22, later died at a metro hospital.

Investigators later traced both vehicles involved to a used car lot, a property filings claim is owned by Nadir Ali Khan.

Records show less than 48 hours after the murder Nadir and his brother Nabir boarded a plane at a Dallas Airport and flew to Pakistan.

Investigators would later arrest their father Mohammed Ali Sherzaman at this Edmond home, accusing him of helping at least one of his sons leave the U.S.

With a big lock on the front door, the home now remains vacant according to neighbors. They say they were shocked to see him escorted away by police.

The accused gunman in this case, Ahsan Malik remains jailed on a $10,000,000 bond.