Wear Silly Socks For World Down Syndrome Day, Raise Awareness With DSACO

World Down Syndrome Day is March 21, and the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma is asking the community to show their support by wearing silly socks and using the #Socks4DSACO hashtag.

By: News 9

DSACO Executive Director Sarah Soell and self-advocate Drew Boswell came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss what they have coming up.

Soell said the day is about raising awareness in the community and celebrating acceptance and inclusion for people with Down Syndrome.

"They are capable human beings; they want meaningful employment, they want to go to college, they have the same dislikes as you and I," Soell said. "The awareness campaign is just for us to talk about our differences and how there is something unique and special about all of us."

Boswell said she loves to see people celebrate her and her friends with Down Syndrome because it makes them feel special.

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, representing Trisomy 21, the medical term for Down Syndrome. This is the third repetition of the 21 chromosomes.

DSACO has several events coming up in March:

March 17:

2 to 4 p.m. - A Kite Party in Stars and Stripes Park in Oklahoma City, where families are asked to bring a kite and wear their “silly socks” to celebrate the 21st chromosome.





March 21:

11:30 to 1 p.m. - Fundraising Luncheon, hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma, 420 E. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City, OK (Central Oklahoma Homebuilders Association)

Registration is required for the luncheon. To register, go to https://dsaco.org/form.php?form_id=45&c=1