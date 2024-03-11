How Light Exposure Can Affect Mental Health

Researchers are looking at how exposure to light could affect a person's chances of developing a psychiatric condition.

By: News 9

According to the Center for Disease Control, more than one in five Americans live with a mental disorder.

In the world’s largest study on light exposure and mental health, researchers found people exposed to high amounts of light at night had a 30 percent increased risk of developing depression and a greater chance of psychosis, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD and self-harm. On the other hand, those who were exposed to higher amounts of light during the day had a 20 percent lower risk of depression and were less likely to develop the other conditions. One possible reason for the link is exposure to light at night can misalign your circadian rhythm.

"Most people end up getting misaligned by staying up until 11 o’clock in front of a bright screen watching TV," Doctor Josh Burns with the Rush University Medical Center said.

To get the right amount of light exposure, try taking a short walk outside in the morning or at lunchtime. Set up your workspace near a window to attract natural light. Put down your devices at night and read a book instead. If you do use your phone, adjust the settings to decrease blue light exposure. If you can’t get enough sunlight during the fall and winter, consider using a bright light box at home.

"Bright light is supposed to help people realign circadian misalignment,” Burns said

Getting the right amount of light can help improve your mental health.



