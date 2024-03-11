Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 10

Sunday, March 10th 2024, 9:56 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Chris Williams and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 23 In 3 Quarters As Thunder Blow Out Grizzlies 124-93
College Football Spring Update For Sooners, Cowboys
College Basketball Recap: OU, OSU, Tulsa, ORU End Of Regular Season Updates
Oklahoma High School Basketball State Champions: Owasso Boys, Putnam City West Girls Win In Class 6A
Former Sooner Abraham Ancer Wins LIV Golf Tournament In Hong Kong After Playoff
March 10th, 2024
March 3rd, 2024
January 28th, 2024
January 14th, 2024
March 12th, 2024
March 12th, 2024