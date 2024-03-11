Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 10

Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's edition of the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.

Sunday, March 10th 2024, 9:56 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Chris Williams and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 23 In 3 Quarters As Thunder Blow Out Grizzlies 124-93

College Football Spring Update For Sooners, Cowboys

Viewer Question

College Basketball Recap: OU, OSU, Tulsa, ORU End Of Regular Season Updates

Oklahoma High School Basketball State Champions: Owasso Boys, Putnam City West Girls Win In Class 6A

Former Sooner Abraham Ancer Wins LIV Golf Tournament In Hong Kong After Playoff

Play The Percentages
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 10th, 2024

March 3rd, 2024

January 28th, 2024

January 14th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 12th, 2024

March 12th, 2024

March 12th, 2024

March 12th, 2024