Former Norman Assistant Principal Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault; Jury Recommends 3 Years In Prison

By: News 9

A former Norman High Assistant Principal and 2018 finalist for Teacher of the Year is convicted of sex crimes.

Robert Davis was charged in 2019 in Canadian County when a woman told police Davis drugged and assaulted her, according to court records.

“While she was there, he offered her something to drink,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “She began to feel effects from the drink, felt woozy to the point where she eventually passed out.”

The victim told police she woke up once, and Davis was sitting on the bed next to her. She reportedly woke up again with different clothes on and said Davis was calling her.

According to the report, she told Davis, "You drugged me." Davis answered by saying, “I just added peach Schnapps."

A jury on Thursday recommended three years in prison for Davis, one year for sexual battery and two years for rape by instrumentation in the second degree.

He will be sentenced in April, court records show.

Davis no longer works for Norman Schools.