Oklahoma City Metro Hairstylist With Alopecia Inspires Others With Her Work

Dayona Minshull, a hairstylist at Blend Beauty Bar in Yukon, was diagnosed at the age of 14 with Alopecia. Now at 20 years old, Minshull is entering the cosmetology field because she knows how confident a good hairstyle can make others feel.

"I was embarrassed," said Minshull. "It was hard even looking at myself in the mirror."

Minshull has battled hair loss over the years. She believes that wigs play a factor into why the disease isn't as widely known.

"It's so easy to hide," said Minshull. "In today's world, the hair industry has really evolved with all the things possible to make it look like you have hair."

Despite her own struggles, Minshull enjoys making others feel beautiful through styling hair.

"I want to be that person to make them feel beautiful about themselves because I understand how it feels to not feel pretty," said Minshull.

Minshull hopes to spread awareness and support those going through similar struggles.