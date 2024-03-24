'Enjoying The Experience': Bethany Children's Hospital Hosts Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday morning, Bethany Children's Hospital held their adaptive Easter Egg Hunt and one father says it had a big impact on his two-year-old son.

-

One local organization is creating space in Easter traditions for kids with disabilities and other health issues.

Saturday morning, Bethany Children's Hospital held their adaptive Easter Egg Hunt and one father says it had a big impact on his two-year-old son.

“It’s an Easter egg hunt for children with special needs and complex medical needs,” Bethany Children’s Hospital marketing director Richard Mills said. “Picking up the eggs and just enjoying the experience."

Two-year-old Westin's father, Nathan Clark, says his son wouldn't be where he is without Bethany Children's.

“We’ve had a really long journey,” he said. “Westin was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular condition.”

The condition has left Westin in a wheelchair.

“You never really think about how does he do the easter egg hunt in his wheelchair?” Clark said.

But with a little creativity, this adaptive Easter egg hunt was born.

“So the kids who can’t reach down and grab an egg can go around the fence and grab the eggs that are stuck in the fence,” Mills said.

The egg hunt creates treasured memories for families like the Clarks.

“Life isn’t necessarily normal for us every day, but this brings some of that normalcy back,” Clark said.

“There are not a lot of opportunities like this in Oklahoma especially,” Mills said. “Our motto is really to maximize the potential of every child.”

Bethany Children’s Hospital wants to make sure every kid inside their four walls, and out, feels included.

“So, if that means the child reaching out into the fence and grabbing an egg, then we want them to be able to do that,” Mills said.

The Easter egg hunt was the first of many adaptive events Bethany Children’s plans to have this year. Follow them on social media or visit their WEBSITE for more information on upcoming events.