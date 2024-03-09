Stitt Seeks Clarity On Oklahoma Law With Cabinet Members’ Lawsuit Against Drummond

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and members of his cabinet sued Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Oklahoma residents have asked how the state pays people with multiple leadership positions.

The decision came after Drummond released an opinion on people holding multiple state positions. Drummond argued former Transportation Secretary, Tim Gatz cannot hold three leadership positions in state government. “We think the AG misapplied the law - this opinion- it's a head-scratcher,” said Stitt, at a news conference on Friday. “The AG's opinion has created extreme confusion.”

Drummond ruled Gatz, who also served as executive director of both OTA and, could only hold one of those positions - but not all three. Three of Stitt’s other cabinet members - including tourism, human services, and agriculture - also hold agency titles.

Oklahoma residents have asked how the state pays people with multiple leadership positions. According to Oklahoma government payroll data, Gatz made $185,000 last year as the director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Oklahoma state statute lists the salaries of several cabinet members ranging from $65,000-$90,000 per year. Gatz's former cabinet position is not listed under that statute.

Drummond said in a statement - that he stands behind his legally binding opinion and welcomes the opportunity to respond to the lawsuit in a future filing. Stitt hopes the court will settle the arguments. “We need clarity across the board,” Stitt said. “So, that's why we need the courts to let us know, 'What does that mean?' What does that statute mean?”

News 9 contacted the AG's office to see if tax dollars would be used in the lawsuit, they will not. The governor's legal counsel will foot the bill.