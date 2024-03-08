Movie Man: 'Cabrini,' 'Kung Fu Panda 4,' And 'Imaginary'

Dino Lalli previews the movies coming to theaters this weekend.

By: News 9

This weekend at the movies, you can be scared, surprised and maybe even a little bit inspired.

Do you want to be scared? The movie Imaginary will mess with your mind. If you are craving some laughs and Kung Fu battles, then Kung Fu 4 will be the answer. But first, if you want to be inspired by a true story, then a movie called Cabrini would be your choice.

Cabrini follows the true story of an immigrant woman who travels to New York City in the 1800s. There, she overcomes poor health and rampant misogyny, fighting the government and even the church along the way. What she ends up building is an empire of hope, including a worldwide hospital system. Cabrini is rated PG-13.

Jack Black is back in Kung Fu Panda 4. The movie will mark the first Panda chapter since 2016. The first sequel to the 2008 original came in 2011. In Part 4, Po, the dragon warrior, has been called upon by fate to finally take a break after three life-threatening adventures in which he defeated legendary adversaries with his unparalleled bravery and incredible martial arts abilities. In particular, he has been selected to assume the role of spiritual leader for the Valley of Peace. As for playing Po, Jack Black says it's pretty simple. Po's like a child at heart. Kung Fu Panda 4 is rated PG.

Finally executive producer Jason Blum is behind the new movie Imaginary. In it, a lady named Jesica moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, develops an eerie attachment to a studded bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playfully but later become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be. Imaginary is PG-13.