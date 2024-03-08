Several Bills Advancing Forward In Legislative Session

Thursday, March 7th 2024, 6:16 pm
The legislative session is in full swing here in Oklahoma.
Topping the list of bills advancing is an initiative aimed at ramping up budget transparency.
The Senate Appropriations Committee had a 10-hour long meeting where it was vetting the budgets of 55 state agencies.
The public meetings are a way to give a more detailed look at budget-making
On the other side of the rotunda- state reps giving the green light on an $8.3 million plan to revive the prison rodeo in McAlester.
The Oklahoma penitentiary staple started in 19-40, with McAlester being home to the largest prison rodeo show in the nation until 2009-- when budget cuts and crumbling facilities put things on the back burner.
The newly proposed measure would create a revolving fund with an $8.3 million allocation for repairs and enhancements to the arena.
The Department of Corrections has also pledged to direct $1 million from its budget to go toward the project, which is expected to take up to two years to finish.
