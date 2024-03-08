Several Bills Advancing Forward In Legislative Session

The legislative session is in full swing here in Oklahoma. Topping the list of bills advancing is an initiative aimed at ramping up budget transparency.

By: News 9

-

The legislative session is in full swing here in Oklahoma.

Topping the list of bills advancing is an initiative aimed at ramping up budget transparency.

The Senate Appropriations Committee had a 10-hour long meeting where it was vetting the budgets of 55 state agencies.

The public meetings are a way to give a more detailed look at budget-making

On the other side of the rotunda- state reps giving the green light on an $8.3 million plan to revive the prison rodeo in McAlester.

The Oklahoma penitentiary staple started in 19-40, with McAlester being home to the largest prison rodeo show in the nation until 2009-- when budget cuts and crumbling facilities put things on the back burner.

The newly proposed measure would create a revolving fund with an $8.3 million allocation for repairs and enhancements to the arena.

The Department of Corrections has also pledged to direct $1 million from its budget to go toward the project, which is expected to take up to two years to finish.