OSU Hit-And-Run Suspect Pleads Not Guilty In Court

Thursday, March 7th 2024, 9:47 am
The man charged in the fatal hit and run of a 19-year-old Oklahoma State University student entered a not-guilty plea.
OSU Police say Tyler Peters was driving on Cantwell Avenue when he struck Gabrielle Long as she crossed the road.
Authorities say Peters left the scene and was later pulled over and taken into custody.
Long was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries.
Peters was charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in February.
He's due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 1.
