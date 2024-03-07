Former Payne Co. Employee Charged With Embezzling $137,000 In Taxpayer Funds

Court documents say Linda Farley used the Payne County Sheriff's Office credit card for her own personal expenses, and submitted false invoices from 2010 to 2022.

Thursday, March 7th 2024, 9:23 am

By: News 9


A Payne County woman is charged with eight felony counts after embezzling $137,000 in taxpayer money while working at the sheriff's office, investigators say.

A state audit revealed Farley purchased flooring for her home, bedding, gas and car repairs for herself and family members.

Farley's preliminary hearing in court is set for April 1.
