Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting 1 Person In Norman Road Rage Incident Expected In Court

A man accused of shooting and killing one person during a road rage altercation in 2023 is expected in court on Thursday.

Thursday, March 7th 2024, 6:53 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

A man charged with shooting and killing another man during a road rage altercation in Norman is due in court on Thursday.

In July of 2023, authorities say the victim, Critian Gurrola, and the suspect, Mark Kottka, got into a shouting match on Main Street when Kottka pulled out a gun and shot Gurrola.

Kottka is charged with first-degree murder, but is attempting to get the case dismissed with a "Stand your Ground" defense.

Kottka's hearing is at 3:30 p.m. in Cleveland County.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 7th, 2024

March 7th, 2024

March 4th, 2024

February 14th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 8th, 2024

March 8th, 2024

March 8th, 2024

March 8th, 2024