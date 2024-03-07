Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting 1 Person In Norman Road Rage Incident Expected In Court

A man accused of shooting and killing one person during a road rage altercation in 2023 is expected in court on Thursday.

By: News 9

-

A man charged with shooting and killing another man during a road rage altercation in Norman is due in court on Thursday.

In July of 2023, authorities say the victim, Critian Gurrola, and the suspect, Mark Kottka, got into a shouting match on Main Street when Kottka pulled out a gun and shot Gurrola.

Kottka is charged with first-degree murder, but is attempting to get the case dismissed with a "Stand your Ground" defense.

Kottka's hearing is at 3:30 p.m. in Cleveland County.



