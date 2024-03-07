Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting 1 Person In Norman Road Rage Incident Expected In Court

Thursday, March 7th 2024, 6:53 am
A man charged with shooting and killing another man during a road rage altercation in Norman is due in court on Thursday.
In July of 2023, authorities say the victim, Critian Gurrola, and the suspect, Mark Kottka, got into a shouting match on Main Street when Kottka pulled out a gun and shot Gurrola.
Kottka is charged with first-degree murder, but is attempting to get the case dismissed with a "Stand your Ground" defense.
Kottka's hearing is at 3:30 p.m. in Cleveland County.
