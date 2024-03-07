1 Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle In NE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police said a man was walking in the street near Northeast 23rd Street and North Bartell Road when he was struck by a car and killed.

By: News 9

One person is dead after being hit by a driver Thursday morning in northeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a man was walking in the street near Northeast 23rd Street and North Bartell Road when a driver struck them at around 12:45 a.m.

Officers on scene said they believe the driver did not see the man walking in the street when the collision happened.

OCPD Lt. Jeff Cooper said the driver responsible called the department after striking the man.

"Several minutes later we did have someone call in saying that they might have hit something in the roadway," Cooper said.

Cooper said the driver is cooperating with police and returned to the scene.

OCPD said it is too early in the investigation to know if charges will be filed against the driver.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.