1 Injured After Dispute Between Neighbors Ends In Gunfire

A dispute between neighbors ended in gunfire after police said tensions between two families reached a boiling point. One person was shot and injured.

On Monday night, Oklahoma City Police responded to a home near Southwest 15th Street and Sara Road. “It looks as if this was some sort of disturbance between neighbors,” said Oklahoma City Police Lt. Jeff Cooper.

Neighbors who declined to speak on camera said they witnessed two families arguing on another neighbor's front lawn. “Around seven o'clock this evening our officers responded to a shots fired call,” said Cooper.

According to neighbors gunfire erupted as children played outside. “One of the neighbors produced a gun and shot the other one,” said Cooper.

Police say the victim, a 52-year-old woman, and several of her family members accused their neighbor Daniel Deakins of making inappropriate comments about their family.

According to video of the incident, police say Deakins entered his home and emerged with a gun.

Police say instead of securing himself and his family within his home, Deakins "escalated the situation by cursing and yelling" at his neighbors. Shortly later, police say Deakins pulled out a gun and shot the victim. “When they arrived they found an adult female had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital. She’s currently in stable condition,” said Cooper.

According to the victim’s family, the woman was shot twice, once in the back. They said they heard her yell "I've been hit."

While Deakins was arrested records show after he was released from jail, he petitioned for a protective order against the victim and several of her family members.

The victim's family tells News 9 they have also filed for protective orders.