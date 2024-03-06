Sen. Markwayne Mullin On Nikki Haley's Decision To Drop Out Of Presidential Race

In an interview with News 9's Alex Cameron, U.S. Senator from Oklahoma Markwayne Mullin shares his thoughts on the presidential race after Nikki Haley announced her decision to drop out on Wednesday morning.

By: News 9

The United States Senator from Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, is sharing his thoughts on the presidential race after Nikki Haley announced her decision to drop out on Wednesday morning.

Mullin said Haley took it too far and should have dropped out when she lost the preliminary vote in her home state of South Carolina.

"I could understand why she stayed there for that, but the fact that she just stayed there and kept going after our nominee for the Republican party to be the next president of the United States, Donald Trump, it was a waste of money," Mullin said.

In addition to the presidential race, they discuss topics such as Biden's State of the Union address and future investments in Oklahoma's Tinker Air Force Base.