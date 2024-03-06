3 In Custody After Pursuit Crash Involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper

Three juveniles are in custody after a pursuit led to a crash involving an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

By: News 9

Three people are in custody after a traffic pursuit led to a crash that left an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper injured, according to Del City Police.

Police say the pursuit started as a normal traffic stop early Wednesday morning near Southeast 29th Street and Bryant Avenue.

A pursuit started and once it left Del City city limits, OHP was requested to assist.

Police said during the pursuit, the suspect made an abrupt maneuver and the pursuing trooper over corrected resulting in a crash at 2nd Street and Interstate 35 in Edmond.

According to police, the suspects continued to lead pursuing officers on a westbound chase, almost into Canadian County before stopping.

Police say three juvenile suspects in the car stopped on their own and were taken into custody.

The trooper was transported to the hospital, where they were treated and released.