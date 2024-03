A man who pleaded guilty to a March 2023 hit-and-run near Earlsboro will be sentenced on Wednesday.

By: News 9

Man Charged In Fatal Pottawatomie Co. Hit-And Run To Be Sentenced On Wednesday

A man charged with crashing into and killing a tow truck driver in Pottawatomie County will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Investigators say Kyle McCullough was hit and killed by a semitruck while he was responding to a crash near Earlsboro in March of 2023.

The driver of the semitruck, Shenjie Li, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene in December of 2023.

Li is due in court at 9am.