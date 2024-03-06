Couple Celebrates 72nd Wedding Anniversary With A Prom

It’s not quite prom season, but this prom simply could not wait. It was 72 years in the making. In celebration of one couple's 72nd wedding anniversary, the family threw them their very own prom.

At 89 and 87 years young, Bill and Mona McCullough were made for each other. “I said, I am going to marry him someday. I was twelve,” said Mona McCullough.

And even though Ms. McCullough claims she didn’t understand what she was saying at the time, by the time the couple reached 17 and 15, they were ready to be married, of course with their parent’s consent. “You can’t get married in the state of Oklahoma at fifteen even with your parents’ permission unless you’re pregnant, and I said well, I’m not pregnant so I got hysterical,” said Mrs. McCullough.

So, instead, they made the track to Texas and got married there, and today seventy-two years later they are still going strong and both still work full-time jobs. “Today she’s a doctor and I’m an old contractor,” said Bill McCullough.

The couple would have 8 kids, 23 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 11 great, great, grandchildren. However, getting married so young the couple never had a prom, “Well, we were married and had to go to work and make a living,” said Bill McCullough.

So, in celebration of their 72nd wedding anniversary, the family threw them their very own prom. Relatives and friends came from everywhere to help celebrate. ”New York, Tennessee, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas,” said Daughters, Deanne, Dayna, and Stephanie.

Of course, there was the obvious selection for prom king and queen. “I thought, we’ve never had a prom, so that would be a good thing to do,” said Mrs. McCullough. “We have family, we have friends, we have church members it’s lots of fun,” said Mrs. McCullough.

Now the family rented the Events at Madison Square in Norman until nine, thinking that may be a little late for the honorees, however, the McCulloughs were not done celebrating and were planning an after-party.