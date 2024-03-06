'Both Are So Far Ahead:' Polling Expert Discusses Low Super Tuesday Voter Turnout

Despite the presidential primary and some key local issues, voter turnout in Oklahoma City was low for a Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday means Oklahomans and more than 15 other states are voting to select Republican and Democratic candidates for the 2024 presidential election. "Both are so far ahead," Kyle Loveless, a local poll analyst, said. "So, there hasn't been a lot of activity."

Former President Trump has a clear lead against Nikki Haley in the race for the GOP nomination. And President Biden remains the democratic front-runner without any serious challengers.

Kyle Loveless works with WPA Intelligence analyzing polling data and he says the lack of competition could be the reason for a dip in voter turnout. "Rewind back to 2016 when it was a wide-open primary of presidential campaigns, you saw a little bit more activity," Loveless said.

Additionally, data he shared with News 9 shows another trend shift in the 2024 primaries. "What we've seen so far in early voting is something that goes counter to what conventional wisdom has been," Loveless said.

He says traditionally, Oklahoma Republicans are wary of early and absentee voting. "Primarily democrats have seemed to be the party that have embraced non-traditional voting whether that be in person or mail in balloting," Loveless explained.

But that's not the case with this cycle. "In person and absentee voting that just concluded yesterday, according to the state election board, republicans are dominating," Loveless said.

The GOP makes up 53% of Oklahomans registered to vote and 68% of the voter turnout before Super Tuesday.

Alongside the presidential primaries, voters have some local issues to decide as well. Norman voters will decide on a new 25-year agreement with OG&E.

The previous agreement expired in 2018 and voters rejected the 25-year deal last year. In Canadian County, voters are deciding on expanding the Sunday hours for in-person alcohol sales, while Logan County residents are voting on extending a current sales tax. That would fund improvements to roads, and bridges and provide operational costs for the county jail and funding for the county's 14 fire departments.

For Super Tuesday election results, click here.