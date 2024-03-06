Presidential Primary, Local Ballot Measures Results

The results are in after Oklahomans went to the polls on Super Tuesday.

By: News 9

-

March 5 is Super Tuesday, which is the biggest day of the presidential primary season so far. The polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. March 5.

Presidential Primary In Oklahoma

The Associated Press announced that former President Donald Trump won the GOP primary in Oklahoma at 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Associated Press announced that President Joe Biden won the Democrat primary in Oklahoma at 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

OKGOP Chairman Nathan Dahm congratulated former President Donald Trump in a statement released Tuesday night:

“Four years ago, President Trump won all 77 counties in his bid for the Presidency,” Dahm said. “The results from tonight show that Oklahoma continues to be Trump country.”

President Trump was quickly declared the winner of the Oklahoma Primary almost immediately after polls closed and results started rolling in.

“Oklahoma is the first state in the country with a President Donald J Trump Highway,” Dahm said. “President Trump’s message of putting America First resonates with the people of Oklahoma. Especially now as we see the Biden regime actively working to destroy our country.”

The official nomination to become the Republican Nominee in November will take place at the RNC convention in Milwaukee this July.

“The role of the OKGOP is to elect our Republican nominees,” Dahm said. “We have upcoming congressional district conventions and the state convention to elect delegates to represent Oklahoma at the summer RNC convention. With his decisive win, President Trump has won all those delegates so each person elected at convention will have the honor of casting their vote at the national convention for President Donald J Trump.”

Governor Stitt released this statement:

“Oklahomans know it’s time for a President that will promote American energy dominance, a secure border, and a strong economy. I was proud to cast my vote for Donald Trump along with hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Let’s keep the momentum going and secure a victory in November.”

Oklahoma is one of 15 states that will hold Super Tuesday elections, with polls opening at 7 a.m. There are Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians on the ballot Tuesday.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump is on the ballot, along with Nikki Haley. However, there are several candidates on the ballot who have now dropped out of the race, including Ron DeSantis.

It's important to note Oklahoma's Republican and Libertarian primaries are closed, which means you have to be registered as a Republican or Libertarian to vote in those races.

Democrats, however, have opened their primary to independents. President Joe Biden remains the front-runner for the Democrats. Among the other states voting on Tuesday is Minnesota, the home state of Rep. Dean Phillips, who has launched a bid against Mr. Biden and could face defeat in his home state. Although author Marianne Williamson had ended her long-shot campaign, she unsuspended it after she finished ahead of Phillips in the Michigan primary.

A new CBS News poll finds President Biden is currently four points behind Trump in a head-to-head matchup. It also shows a large margin of voters have negative feelings about Biden and Trump running against each other again.

Even if both of those candidates win all primaries Tuesday, they still won't have enough delegates to become their party's nominee.

There are some other items up for a vote in some counties. You can find out what's up for a vote in your area by visiting the election board website and looking at your sample ballot. CLICK HERE for more information.

Democrats are holding caucuses in the following the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

Iowa's Democratic caucuses were entirely by mail beginning in January and will be releasing its results on March 5, to comply with the Democratic National Committee's calendar.

Local Elections Across Oklahoma

As many voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday to vote in the presidential primary, many Oklahoma counties have additional measures on the ballot.

Logan County residents will vote on extending a current sales tax, with the funds being used on roads, bridges, operational costs of the county jail and to support the county's 14 fire departments.

UPDATE: All Logan County sales tax propositions passed.

In Norman, voters were asked to vote on a new agreement with OG&E. A 25-year agreement with the company expired in 2018, and the vote to renew it in 2023 failed.

UPDATE: The Norman OG&E agreement failed -- by 33 votes!

Alba Weaver, OG&E senior manager of economic development and community affairs, said a franchise contract with the city is necessary, as the agreement allows OG&E access to easements and rights of way, and ensures quick restoration times.

"It’s a requirement," Weaver said. "Without one, both OG&E and the City of Norman would not be in compliance with the Oklahoma Constitution, and that is something that we don’t want to do."

However, Norman City Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman said 25 years is too long, and want to make sure the company trims trees responsibly, buries power lines and a switch to more renewable resources is made.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a bad agreement, but 25 years is a long time when you’re talking about a company providing a service," Holman said.

In Canadian County, voters are being asked whether they want to approve alcohol sales for individual, on-premises drinks at 8 a.m. on Sundays, making Sundays just like every other day of the week when it comes to purchasing alcohol.

UPDATE: Canadian County approves extending Sunday by the drink liquor sales to begin at 8 a.m. 59% of voters said "yes" to this.

Are Super Tuesday states the same every election cycle?

In the case of primary elections, the final decisions on the dates are determined by the state legislatures — including those on Super Tuesday. Each state submits a proposal for a date to the Democratic and Republican national parties, and the parties approve the dates. If the states are unhappy with the date assigned by the parties, they may decide to hold their primary elections on the date of their choice, but they run the risk of sanctions from the parties. Caucuses are organized by state parties, so state legislatures do not play a role in those contests.

According to Barbara Norrander, emeritus professor in the School of Government and Public Policy at the University of Arizona and the author of the 1994 book "Super Tuesday," Super Tuesday started in 1988 when southern states wanted to coordinate to nominate a more moderate candidate.

Since then, other states have joined the Super Tuesday bandwagon. By moving up their primaries and participating in Super Tuesday, a state can have more influence in the presidential election.