Oklahoma City Police Searching For Owner Of Car Found In Lake Overholser

Tuesday, March 5th 2024, 4:15 am

By: News 9


Investigators are looking for the owner of a car found in Lake Overholser Monday evening.

Oklahoma City Police said callers reported seeing a car plunge into the lake just before 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said they worked to pull the car out of the water, and found no one was inside the vehicle at the time it was submerged.

Witnesses at the lake told firefighters they saw people running from the car when it went into the water.
