Veterninary Emergency Group opens new location in OKC

Veterinary Emergency Group expands, offering 24/7 pet care in Oklahoma City. Here's how you can get the necessary care for your pet.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Veterinary Emergency Group, or VEG, has opened a new location in Oklahoma City.

Located on Pawnee Drive near Western and Memorial, the new hospital aims to provide 24/7 emergency care for pets in the metro area.

Medical Director Dr. Seth Hiddink spoke with News 9's Tevis Hillis about the growing need for emergency pet care.

Q: Tell us everything about this new hospital.

A: VEG ER for Pets is a 24/7 facility. We have ten veterinarians. We see pets anywhere from surgical cases to hospitalization. We also see exotics, but it's something that is a really cool opportunity for our ten veterinarians that we have.

Q: Can guests be with their pet the entire way through the hospital?

A: Whenever you walk into a VEG, you walk into our open concept. You can stay with your pet throughout the entire visit, even if you want to stay overnight with your animal that's hospitalized, you can do that.

Q: So you can see any type of exotic animal as well?

A: Pretty much any animal that can fit through the door of one of our ER doctors will see if they don't have a primary, then we connect them with one afterwards. We work really well with the primary veterinarian as well.

Q: We were talking about the summer months, how important is taking care of your pet during these hot times?

A: Making sure that we're not spending hours and hours outside as the temperatures get higher. Just making sure that they have fresh water, making sure we're keeping an eye on them.

Q: Where can we find you?

A: We're actually right by the Costco and the Topgolf in the Chisholm Creek area, but we're 24/7. We're there to help people and their pets.