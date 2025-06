Crews respond to a crash involving a cement mixer and a semi-truck in Yukon.

By: Christian Hans

-

Crews responded to the scene of a crash involving a cement mixer and a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Yukon.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Garth Brooks Boulevard.

Crews on scene could be seen cutting into the rear portion of the mixer, which had pulled over to the shoulder of the highway.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.