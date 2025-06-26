Oklahoma City 8th grader travels to New York for NBA Math Hoops

Oklahoma City 8th-grader Kylie Smith is headed to NYC for the NBA Math Hoops Global Championship, competing with students from the U.S. and Australia.

By: Christian Hans

An Oklahoma City student is traveling to New York City for an international mathematics competition.

Kylie Smith, an 8th-grade student, is taking part in the NBA Math Hoops, a program that uses basketball to teach math skills, and she has now made it to the global championship.

"I used to have a problem [with] math, and I feel like it taught me the importance of practice," Smith said. "You can do it in a fun way, and because you got an IEP and learn differently doesn't mean you can't follow your dreams."

Kylie is competing against 23 other students from the United States and Australia.

The competition lasts until Friday.