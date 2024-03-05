NE Oklahoma City Community And Cultural Center Re-Opens

Since 2014, the Northeast OKC Community and Cultural Center, just north of NE 36th on Kelley, has been feeding, clothing, and teaching members of the community. Now, they are re-opening. News 9's Mike Glover has more in today's Something Good.

“We will have free clothes, we will have free household goods, we will have free food,” said attorney Lori Combs, owner of the community center.

To say that this community center was having an impact on the community would be an understatement. “We also have a mentoring program we focus on the apartments here on Kelley as well as the ones on 36th and Lottie,” said Combs.

Even with all the good things happening in the community center, suddenly one day, without warning, they were gone. “In June of 2022 we closed,” said Combs.

While Combs was working so hard to take care of the community, she missed taking care of herself, and after two years of struggles, it began to take a toll on her. “I had gone through a lot of personal issues, I lost my sister, my mother and my father in 2020, and so I just needed to take a mental health break,” said Combs.

It was a break she never intended to return from, as she tried to find new tenants for the building. “There have been three restaurants that have leased the premises, and needless to say they didn’t survive,” said Combs.

As the building sat empty Combs was searching for answers. “I started praying again and God said, I don’t want anyone there but the community center,” said Combs.

And just like that they are back. “We’re back,” said Combs. Back to serving food to everyone. “We are serving free meals, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Combs.

Guests are welcome to stay and eat or take it with them. “A lot of times people will say, well I don’t want to take it, it’s for the homeless. It’s for anyone with an appetite,” said Combs.

And as much as the community missed the center, Lori has missed being here. “I love people, I love to cook, I love to see people having a good time, I love to see people eating and so that’s why we’re here and that’s what we are doing every day,” said Combs.

She will start delivering meals soon, with the clothes closet, and tutoring soon. “I missed it a lot, yes, I did,” said Combs.

Combs is back in her happy space; however donations and support are needed, they can be reached through their Facebook page @ NE OKC Community & Cultural Center or simply by stopping at the community center at 3815 N. Kelley Ave.