OKC Coffee Shop Receiving Threats Over Viral Video

A local coffee shop is receiving threats after a video went viral on social media.

A viral fundraising video from Deer Creek High School is prompting threats and hate from people across the country.

The video shows high school students licking peanut butter off other student’s toes, one of the many activities done to raise money for a local coffee shop, Not Your Average Joe.

The nonprofit has several locations in the metro, giving opportunities to not your average employees. “Whether it's Down Syndrome, Autism, a traumatic brain injury, blindness, deafness,” said Executive Director Tim Herbel. “We're here to include everybody at the table.”

Herbel says the coffee shops give jobs to people with all abilities, a cause Deer Creek High School students chose to support through fundraising this school year. However, a viral video showing one of the activities is tarnishing their overall efforts. “Most people have seen the video,” Herbel said. “What the students meant to be fun, and gross has turned into ill and although not their intent, obviously should have been stopped by somebody there.”

Since the video went viral, the district says Deer Creek students, staff, and families have been targeted with hateful calls, emails, and social media posts. Herbel says the nonprofit is also feeling the fallout. “We're just being trash talked we've had negative reviews come through on social media on the apps where you eat out on Google,” he said. “We didn't choose the events, we're not in charge we weren't even there.”

Herbel says they were simply the recipients of the fundraising dollars, money that will be added to the funds raised by Santa Fe High School last year. “Those two schools are mortal enemies, but they are working together to improve their community so that those with special needs can have employment,” Herbel said.

While the district admits in a statement that it failed to uphold the dignity of its students, Herbel hopes it’s the good behind the students’ efforts that will be remembered. “At the end of the day, what this is about, it's about making the world a better place,” he said.

Herbel said that the money raised from both schools will allow the nonprofit to open another location in northwest Edmond.

Deer Creek Releases Statement About Fundraising Event

Deer Creek Public Schools has released a statement regarding a video of a fundraising event that has been circulating online.

According to the school, the video is from a fundraising event arranged by students.

"Unfortunately, one of this year’s (Wonderful Week of Fundraising) WWF activities gained national attention in ways never intended or imagined," the statement said. "We’ve shared with our community that in the specific activity in question, we failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community."

In the video, students could be seen licking peanut butter off the feet of others. Deer Creek Public Schools said the event was student-organized and did not involve teachers and staff.

However, the school says they are working to make sure something like this does not happen again.

According to Deer Creek, they have gotten backlash from the video.

"Much of the information accompanying this video has been inaccurate and inflammatory," the school said. "Students, staff, and families in our community have been targeted with hateful calls, voicemails, emails, and social media comments from people all over the country."

Ryan Walters said the State Department of Education is investigating the incident.

The school's full official statement can be read below:

"Since 2001, Deer Creek High School’s Wonderful Week of Fundraising (WWF) has brought a spirit of philanthropy, community-building and comradery to our high school and district. Each year, WWF provides meaningful opportunities for our students to work together to plan and execute activities with the goal of giving back to those beyond the boundaries of Deer Creek.

"Unfortunately, one of this year’s WWF activities gained national attention in ways never intended or imagined. We’ve shared with our community that in the specific activity in question, we failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community. We will be taking steps to ensure all future activities showcase our students and schools in a positive light.

"Much of the information accompanying this video has been inaccurate and inflammatory. Students, staff and families in our community have been targeted with hateful calls, voicemails, emails and social media comments from people all over the country.

"Our community knows who we are, and what we stand for. While there are undoubtedly changes to be made to prevent activities like this from happening in the future, it is important not to lose sight of the fact our students worked extremely hard to fundraise for an organization they were passionate about supporting."