Deer Creek Releases Statement About Fundraising Event

Ryan Walters said the State Department of Education is investigating a video circulating online from a Deer Creek fundraising event.

By: News 9

Deer Creek Public Schools has released a statement regarding a video of a fundraising event that has been circulating online.

According to the school, the video is from a fundraising event arranged by students.

"Unfortunately, one of this year’s (Wonderful Week of Fundraising) WWF activities gained national attention in ways never intended or imagined," the statement said. "We’ve shared with our community that in the specific activity in question, we failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community."

In the video, students could be seen licking peanut butter off the feet of others. Deer Creek Public Schools said the event was student-organized and did not involve teachers and staff.

However, the school says they are working to make sure something like this does not happen again.

According to Deer Creek, they have gotten backlash from the video.

"Much of the information accompanying this video has been inaccurate and inflammatory," the school said. "Students, staff and families in our community have been targeted with hateful calls, voicemails, emails and social media comments from people all over the country."

Ryan Walters said the State Department of Education is investigating the incident.

The school's full official statement can be read below:

"Since 2001, Deer Creek High School’s Wonderful Week of Fundraising (WWF) has brought a spirit of philanthropy, community-building and comradery to our high school and district. Each year, WWF provides meaningful opportunities for our students to work together to plan and execute activities with the goal of giving back to those beyond the boundaries of Deer Creek.

"Unfortunately, one of this year’s WWF activities gained national attention in ways never intended or imagined. We’ve shared with our community that in the specific activity in question, we failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community. We will be taking steps to ensure all future activities showcase our students and schools in a positive light.

"Much of the information accompanying this video has been inaccurate and inflammatory. Students, staff and families in our community have been targeted with hateful calls, voicemails, emails and social media comments from people all over the country.

"Our community knows who we are, and what we stand for. While there are undoubtedly changes to be made to prevent activities like this from happening in the future, it is important not to lose sight of the fact our students worked extremely hard to fundraise for an organization they were passionate about supporting."