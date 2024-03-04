Oklahoma County Not A Sanctuary County, Commission Says

Monday, March 4th 2024, 5:35 pm
The Oklahoma County Commission met Monday morning to vote on a resolution clarifying the county is not a sanctuary for people who cross the border illegally.
Last week Fox News cited a study saying Oklahoma County is a sanctuary county.
Just to clear it up, Monday morning commissioners voted on a resolution saying in part, “Oklahoma County is not, and never has been a sanctuary city and any source stating otherwise is providing false information.”
The resolution also calls on President Biden and Congress to close the southern border with Mexico.
