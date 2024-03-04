Harlem Globetrotters' Joey 'Hot Rod' De La Rosa Previews Basketball Tricks On The Porch

Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa stopped by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to showcase a few Harlem Globetrotters basketball tricks ahead of their show at the Paycom Center later this month.

Monday, March 4th 2024, 10:02 am

By: News 9


The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to downtown Oklahoma City later this month on their world tour.

Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa, who stands 7 feet and 1 inch tall, joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with a preview of some of their famous tricks.

De La Rosa said he first saw the Globetrotters as a child and knew he wanted to play basketball.

When the opportunity to join the team arose he said he jumped on the chance after a career playing in college and overseas NBA teams.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Paycom Center on March 23 starting at 2 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 4th, 2024

March 5th, 2024

March 5th, 2024

March 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 5th, 2024

March 5th, 2024

March 5th, 2024

March 5th, 2024