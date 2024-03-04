Harlem Globetrotters' Joey 'Hot Rod' De La Rosa Previews Basketball Tricks On The Porch

Monday, March 4th 2024, 10:02 am
The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to downtown Oklahoma City later this month on their world tour.
Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa, who stands 7 feet and 1 inch tall, joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with a preview of some of their famous tricks.
De La Rosa said he first saw the Globetrotters as a child and knew he wanted to play basketball.
When the opportunity to join the team arose he said he jumped on the chance after a career playing in college and overseas NBA teams.
The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Paycom Center on March 23 starting at 2 p.m.
For more information or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.
March 4th, 2024
March 5th, 2024
March 5th, 2024
March 5th, 2024
March 5th, 2024