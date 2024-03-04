Bodycam Footage Captures Man's Rescue From Bethany House Fire

The Bethany Police Department said two officers, who were without fire protection gear, were able to pull a man to safety from a house fire.

By: News 9

Body cam footage obtained from the Bethany Police Department shows the moments two officers rushed into a burning home to rescue a man trapped inside.

The department said the two officers, who were without fire protection gear, were able to pull that man to safety.

"Really couldn't see anything," Bethany Police Cpl. Steven Yeager said. "I just called out for him to keep talking so we could locate him."

The scene was witnessed by a Good Samaritan, who decided to write a check to the man to help rebuild his home.