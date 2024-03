Growing Oklahoma educates viewers on the care and keeping of plants in our climate.

By: News 9

Growing Oklahoma: The Curious World Of Orchids Show

It's March and that means the return of our Growing Oklahoma segment- today we're talking about orchids.

News 9 is joined by Nate Tschaenn, director of horticulture at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

The Curious World of Orchids show runs through March 17 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

You can find more information about the show at their website here.