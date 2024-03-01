Pet Of The Week: Paris

Our Pet Of The Week is Paris, a gentle 3-year-old dog.

By: News 9

Paris weighs 77 pounds but is a gentle spirit.

She does well with other dogs but needs a slow introduction. She would do really well as an only dog.

She loves cuddling up on the couch for snuggles, going for leisurely walks in the park, and basking in the warmth of human companionship.

She has had puppies and is ready to be the center of attention and soak up all the love she can.

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Paris, CLICK HERE,

On Saturday, the Oklahoma Humane Society is hosting an in-person foster orientation at their intake facility. They will be hosting them on the first of every month from now on.

On March 9th, they have in-person neonate training at their new facility (4301 Will Rogers Parkway.) for those who want to foster puppies and kittens under the age of 6 weeks.

There's a limit of 10 people for this in-person training. CLICK HERE for more information.