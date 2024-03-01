Kappa Sigma Fraternity At UCO And OCU Team Up To Push Bathtub For Charity

The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Oklahoma City University and the University of Central Oklahoma are teaming up for a unique philanthropy event to raise money for the Military Heroes Foundation.

By: News 9

Today on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, President of Theta-Psi Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at OCU Trevor Loomis, along with Vice President of Kappa Sigma at UCO Drew Wise and Bathtub Push Chair of Kappa Sigma at OCU Mason Seay came by to talk about the event.

On Saturday morning, fraternity members will push a bathtub 12 miles from the chapter house at OCU to their UCO house to raise money for veterans.

The event started in the 80s but was discontinued in 2020 when COVID-19 affected both campuses.

Members are hoping to start the tradition back up and raise money for years to come.

The push starts at 10 a.m., and members say you can support their efforts by cheering them on in person or donating to their philanthropy.