Pacers Update: What we learned from Rick Carlisle on the eve of Game 6, Haliburton decision day of game

Rick Carlisle says the Pacers are embracing the challenge of Game 6, with Tyrese Haliburton’s status still uncertain, and the focus squarely on cutting turnovers, winning the rebounding battle, and forcing a Game 7.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the Indiana Pacers prepare for a must-win Game 6 in the NBA Finals, head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the media following practice. Here’s what we learned from his comments:

Tyrese Haliburton’s Status Remains Uncertain

Haliburton was present at practice and participated in the team’s walk-through and film sessions, but did not do any full-speed work. Carlisle reiterated that a final decision on his availability will be made late Thursday, likely after additional testing during the team’s afternoon prep.

“We will not really know for sure until late tomorrow afternoon or early evening.”

Carlisle also acknowledged the careful balance between a player’s desire to compete and medical reality, emphasizing collaborative decisions between the staff, doctors, and Haliburton himself.

Jalen Williams is a Problem

Carlisle had high praise for OKC’s breakout star, calling Williams the “quintessential modern-day wing” and listing off his diverse skillset—from shooting and finishing to passing and rim pressure.

“He’s a guy that we got to slow down somehow. It’s not easy.”

Containing Williams, who scored 40 in Game 5, will be a major focus heading into Thursday.

Turnovers and Second-Chance Points Are the Priority

Carlisle made it clear: rebounding and ball security are Indiana’s biggest issues heading into Game 6.

“The two things right now that are really bothersome and challenging for us is the rebounding, the second-shot rebounds, and the turnovers.”

He referenced a key sequence in Game 5 where a defensive lapse and a turnover turned a two-point deficit into a seven-point hole in seconds.

This Moment Isn’t New for the Pacers

Carlisle reminded reporters that Indiana was in the same situation last postseason, down 3–2 to New York with a home game to force a Game 7. The blueprint is familiar.

“We’ve been in this position before... The ultimate is to get to a Game 7. That is the ultimate privilege.”

He expects an electric crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and stressed the team must “buckle down and stand strong.”

Indiana’s backs are against the wall, but they’re not rattled. With Haliburton’s status still up in the air, the Pacers are focused on controlling what they can: effort, execution, and defending home court.

Game 6 tips Thursday night in Indianapolis.

The Thunder are a win away from the title.

