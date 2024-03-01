Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley Announces Retirement

After a distinguished 34-year career with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Police Chief Wade Gourley officially announced his retirement.

After a distinguished 34-year career with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Police Chief Wade Gourley officially announced his retirement.

Gourley, who began his journey with the department in 1989, served in various roles before being appointed police chief in July 2019. Gourley says he reached the decision in Fall 2023, notifying the city manager he planned to retire in February 2024, but they asked him to stay until a successor is named, and he agreed.

Gourley will remain in his position until a replacement is appointed. His official retirement is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

City Manager Craig Freeman expressed gratitude for Gourley's service and outlined plans for an extensive nationwide search to find his successor.

In a statement, Chief Gourley reflected on his time with the department, stating, "Working alongside the dedicated men and women of this Police Department and serving this great community for over 34 years has been an incredible honor."

Mark Nelson, President of the OKC Fraternal Order of Police, acknowledged Chief Gourley's nearly 35 years of service and expressed anticipation for the selection of the next police chief. Nelson emphasized the importance of quality leadership for the well-being of the department's members.

Chief Gourley, who led the force through challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and local protests over racial injustice in the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has been commended for his leadership. His initiatives include reforming police responses to mental health calls, expanding crisis intervention and de-escalation training, revamping the wellness program, and prioritizing community outreach.

Despite the difficulties faced during his tenure, Chief Gourley emphasizes that it's an honor to have served the community.

In an upcoming interview, he will discuss his decision to retire, reflecting on his five-year tenure as the city's top police officer and the challenges he navigated during a pivotal period in law enforcement.