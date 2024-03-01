Oklahoma City House Fire Started By Treadmill, Firefighters Say

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said people living in a home near Northeast 36th Street and North Prospect Avenue were able to escape their home after their treadmill caught fire.

By: News 9

-

A house fire in northwestern Oklahoma City was started by a treadmill Friday morning, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said people living in a home near Northeast 36th Street and North Prospect Avenue were able to escape their home after their treadmill caught fire.

Crews on scene said the home did not have a working smoke detector inside the home, and those who lived there happened to wake up at around 3 a.m. and see the flames.

The extent of the damage is unknown, but firefighters said no one was hurt.