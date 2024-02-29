Oklahoma History Center Hosts 30th Annual Disabilities Awareness Day

The Oklahoma History Center will host the 30th annual People with Disabilities Awareness Day on Tuesday to advocate for people with disabilities.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma History Center will host the 30th annual People with Disabilities Awareness Day on Tuesday.

Dr. Heather Lane from the Oklahoma School for the Deaf and Jody Harlan from the Department of Rehabilitation joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the celebration.

Harlan said Disabilities Awareness Day is for people with disabilities, people with family or friends who have disabilities, and anyone who wants to know more about disabilities.

"It's for people who have disabilities and their families to come together in one place with 70 exhibitors and find out about all kinds of Disability Services," Harlan said.

One of the exhibitors is the Oklahoma School of the Deaf.

"We're hoping that people will see our students there and show that we have the ability to succeed and interact, of course, with other people who may not know sign language," Lane said.

Lane said that people unable to attend the event can make a difference by calling their legislators to advocate for people with disabilities.

"Let them know about their experiences with disabilities, their family members, whether they're children or seniors, any age," Lane said. "The importance of disability programs that help people with disabilities go to work, remain independent, get an excellent education and, and achieve everything that they can achieve."

People with Disabilities Awareness Day is at the Oklahoma History Center from noon to 4:30 p.m., March 5, 2024.

CLICK HERE for more information.