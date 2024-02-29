Gas Line Struck On Site Near First Americans Museum, Repair In Progress

Emergency crews are responding after a high-pressure gas line was struck at the site of the First Americans Museum, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By: News 9

Gas Line Struck On Site Near First Americans Museum, Evacuations In Progress

Emergency crews are responding after a high-pressure gas line was struck near the site of the First Americans Museum, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

OKCFD said an excavator hit the line, causing gas to spray into the air.

Crews are working to evacuate the area that is downwind, mostly workers who are in the area.

OKCFD said traffic and homes nearby should not be affected.

Crews are on the way to shut off and repair the line.

Jim Gardner and SkyNews 9 are on their way to the scene near South Eastern Avenue Southeast 15th Street.

People in the area said the gas smell is present on surrounding highways.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.