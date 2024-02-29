Cole Phillips Performs Original Song On The Porch

Eighteen-year-old Oklahoma musician Cole Phillips came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to perform and share more about his upcoming album.

By: News 9

Cole Phillips, an 18-year-old musician from Bridge Creek, Oklahoma, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to perform and share more about his upcoming album.

Phillips was born and raised in Oklahoma and started writing music when he was 16.

He said after he recorded his first song, it caught the attention of TikTok, blew up, and is now played on country radio.

He still lives in Oklahoma but travels back and forth to Nashville to work on his music.

This morning, he performed his original song "Midnight Train" on the Porch.

His music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more.