Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Canoo Announces Company Has Met Oklahoma Incentive Requirements

Canoo says 20% of its total workforce now works in Oklahoma, meeting the first requirement to qualify for Oklahoma state incentives.

Thursday, February 29th 2024, 5:43 am

By: News 9


Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced the company has met the first requirement to qualify for Oklahoma state incentives.

Canoo says 20% of its total workforce now works in Oklahoma, and if Canoo adds and keeps more jobs in the state, it will qualify for additional incentives.

Canoo said its locations in Oklahoma City and Pryor will eventually create more than 1,400 jobs.
