How To Prepare For Wildfires, Tips From Fire Specialist

With more weeks ahead in the wildfire season, Oklahoma State University Extension fire specialist John Weir hopes people take time to prepare in the coming days, while the risks have subsided slightly due to colder temperatures.

-

Wildfires across Western Oklahoma brought damage to several communities.

With more weeks ahead in the wildfire season, Oklahoma State University Extension fire specialist John Weir hopes people take time to prepare in the coming days, while the risks have subsided slightly due to colder temperatures. "We've been dry since November, we've been in dormant season," Weir said. "The high winds that occurred over the last two days are the culprit of those wildfires."

During the high winds, Weir said power lines tend to swing into each other, or poles break, sparking fires. The most recent fires have not been fully investigated yet, but he noted that downed lines are a common cause.

Some relief has been offered in the form of colder temperatures the rest of the week, and lesser winds. That's a good time, according to Weir, to prepare. "Go out from your house, look at all the different trees and shrubs that are there, and prune those up," he said. "Get them up 5 to 6 feet. Typically where you can walk under them."

He also recommends people have bags with all their essentials ready to go if an evacuation is needed.