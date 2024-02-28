Mail Carriers Plan To Rally At State Capitol Thursday

Mail carriers from around the nation will rally at the capitol tomorrow, asking for leaders to do more to protect them against assaults and robberies while on the job.

By: News 9

In the past year, local mail carriers have been attacked while making deliveries in Edmond, Stillwater, and Cushing.

Mail carriers say that tax season could make mail theft more enticing to criminals.

Tomorrow, members of the National Association of Letter Carriers will be at the capitol at 4 p.m.

"Every day you have another carrier who has a gun stuck in their face, you have mail being stolen, you have bank account being drained,” said Frank Albergo, President of The Postal Police Officer’s Association. “It's a major problem and the inspection service has a postal police force which it refuses to use."