Free Narcan Training Courses Available To The Community

Student organizations at the University of Oklahoma are going through a free training to learn how to safely administer Naloxone, also known as Narcan, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

By: Morgan Martin

The OU Southwest Prevention Center is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health to help the community understand the prescription drug and opioid misuse in the state.

Students, faculty, and the Oklahoma community can be trained on how to safely administer Narcan to someone experiencing an overdose.

“But what we hope is that each student, faculty or staff will be prepared in that moment,” Demetrick Jones, senior regional and community prevention programs manager of the OU Southwest Prevention Center, said.

Jones says this dynamic partnership works to serve as an extension into the community.

“The importance of substance use prevention and the importance of mental health wellness, and health wellness, all of these great concepts, that help to kind of empower our communities to live their best lives,” Jones said.

The training is a one-hour long comprehensive course.

“Have it on their person, have it in their house, have it in their sorority or fraternity house, so that they can take care of those sorority or fraternity members,” Jones said.

Organizations like Alpha Tau Omega on OU’s campus have Naloxone in their facility, but they still need to train members on administering it.

“You just want to be prepared,” Alpha Tau Omega President Samuel Clay said. “Just [to] prevent the worst case scenario.”

Clay says a no tolerance policy can’t control everything. It’s safe to have Naloxone around, and even better if you know how to use it.

“To have a training would be something we will definitely consider,” Clay said.

The Southwest Prevention Center says access to resources and information is vital to safeguard the community.