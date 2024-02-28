Moore High School students visited the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their upcoming performance of "Into The Woods."

By: News 9

Moore Students Discuss 'Into The Woods' Production On The Porch

Gina Thomison, Moore High School Theatre Teacher, spoke with Lacie Lowry and encouraged the public to come see the show.

There are two casts with shows from Feb. 29 to March 2. Tickets are $15 and available online or at the box office, which opens an hour before the show.

For more information on the show, or to buy tickets, click here.



