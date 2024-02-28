Moore Students Discuss 'Into The Woods' Production On The Porch

 Moore High School students visited the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their upcoming performance of "Into The Woods."

Wednesday, February 28th 2024, 9:32 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

 Moore High School students visited the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their upcoming performance of "Into The Woods."

Gina Thomison, Moore High School Theatre Teacher, spoke with Lacie Lowry and encouraged the public to come see the show.

There are two casts with shows from Feb. 29 to March 2. Tickets are $15 and available online or at the box office, which opens an hour before the show.

For more information on the show, or to buy tickets, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 28th, 2024

February 29th, 2024

February 29th, 2024

February 28th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 1st, 2024

March 1st, 2024

March 1st, 2024

March 1st, 2024