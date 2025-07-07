EMBARK's half-price sale: Support for community and non-profits

EMBARK is offering a special half-price sale on all fixed-route bus, RAPID NW, and OKC Streetcar passes. Half-Price fares also apply to reduced fare rates for seniors, Medicare recipients and individuals with qualifying disabilities.

By: Addie Crawford

How long is the half-priced sale offered?

The public can take advantage of the sale through July 8.

Community and non-profit agencies aiding those in need of transportation can purchase in bulk of 50 or more passes through July 18.

"We do it twice a year," said Director of EMBARK Jesse Rush. "We want to offer this and extend it to community partners to make a huge impact."

Why Do Non-Profits Buy Passes In Bulk?

Purchasing Half-price passes in bulk allows agencies to double their impact and enhance outreach efforts to those in need of transportation.

Goodwill Industries has participated in this sale, and its Vice President of Marketing and Development feels transportation is one of the top barriers for those needing work.

"Take advantage of this," said Melissa Richey. "We should be open to working with one another to find ways to break through barriers for Oklahomans."

What Are The Rates?

24-Hour: reduced to $2

7-day: Reduced to $7

30-Day: Reduced to $25

Annual: Reduced to $300

Where to Purchase Passes?

Through July 18, community and non-profit agencies can use this link to facilitate bulk pass purchases.

Through July 8, the public can purchase Half-Price fares through the Token Transit mobile app or at EMBARK’s downtown Transit Center, located at 420 NW 5th St. The Transit Center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.